Walleye Comeback Falls Short with 3-2 Home Loss to Kalamazoo

Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye dropped tonight's game at the Huntington Center by a score of 3-2 to the Kalamazoo Wings after coming close late in the third. Tanner Kelly recorded his 11th goal of the season in tonight's game, and Sam Craggs gave the team a chance with less than two minutes to go. Carter Gylander stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced in the loss.

How it Happened:

Today's game started off with some chippy puck battles and close scoring opportunities. After over a minute of pressure from the Walleye in the Kalamazoo zone on a delayed penalty, Zach Okabe was called for a trip at the 10:44 mark of the first period, giving Toledo their first power play chance of the night. The penalty was killed off by Kalamazoo as they were able to get on the board first shortly after. Nolan Walker gave them their first goal 13:36 into the first to put the K-Wings up 1-0.

Dylan Moulton headed to the box 15:48 into the first on a holding call to give Kalamazoo their first power play chance of the night. Nolan Walker got his second goal of the game (and the period) on that power play at the 17:15 mark of the first period, putting Kalamazoo up 2-0. It didn't take long for the Walleye to go back to the penalty kill, as Riley McCourt was called for a delay of game (puck over glass) 15 seconds later. That penalty was killed off as the time on the clock for the first period expired with Kalamazoo holding a 2-0 lead.

Kalamazoo took a boarding penalty just 17 seconds into the second period, setting the Walleye up on an early power play that they did not convert on. Will MacKinnon and Colin Bilek dropped the gloves, firing up the home crowd at the Huntington Center. Both guys got five-minute fighting majors 6:36 into the second.

Tanner Kelly took advantage of the crowd momentum and got Toledo on the board with his 11th goal of the season just under halfway through the second, bringing the Walleye within a goal. Jacob Truscott and Jacques Bouquot got the assists on the goal. Riley McCourt got called for a tripping penalty 30 seconds later, putting Toledo on their third penalty kill. Just before McCourt's penalty expired, Davis Pennington took a slashing minor as Nate Roy broke ahead of him on a short-handed breakaway, but nothing came of it.

Jordan Ernst took a hooking penalty with five minutes to go in the second period, setting up Toledo's second penalty kill of the period. Toledo had a couple of chances short-handed, and Kalamazoo had a close scoring opportunity, but the penalty was killed off. Toledo's goal was the only goal in the second, as they trailed 2-1 as time expired in the period.

Sam Craggs took a tripping penalty 6:33 into the period, Toledo's 6th of the game and 4th kill of the night. Nolan Walker finished off the hat trick with his third goal of the night with 4:14 to go in regulation, putting Kalamazoo ahead 3-1. The Walleye pulled Carter Gylander for the extra attacker with 2:30 to go, hoping to pull even in the last-ditch effort.

Toledo pulled within one with a goal from Sam Craggs with 1:47 to go in regulation, his fourth goal of the season from Brandon Hawkins and Denis Smirnov. The Walleye had a couple of close chances in the final minute, but the K-Wings tied up the puck in the corner to burn significant time off the clock, securing the 3-2 loss for the Walleye. Toledo outshot Kalamazoo 35-26, while killing off four of five penalties but not scoring on any of their three power play chances.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Nolan Walker, KAL (3 G)

2 - G Johnathan Lemieux, KAL (33 SVS, .943 SV%)

3 - F Tanner Kelly (1 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will head off to Cincinnati tomorrow for the 8th matchup this season against the Cyclones, and the 6th at the Heritage Bank Center so far. The Walleye currently hold a 6-0-1-0 record against the Cyclones, outscoring Cincinnati 29-14 (+15) and converting on 38.9% of power play opportunities. Puck drop for tomorrow's contest is set for 3:05 PM.







