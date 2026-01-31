Game Day Preview: Skate with the Americans Players Postgame
Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans look for a goal against the Rapid City Rush
(Allen Americans, Credit: Griffyn Klemm Inside the Rink)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the middle game of a weekend series tonight against the Rapid City Rush at CUTX Event Center. The Americans have won five of the seven games in the season series
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
On-Ice Reporter: Isabella Keating
Game Night Producer: John Beifuss
Editor and Stats: Matthew McDowell
Next Home Game: Wednesday, February 1, vs Norfolk, 7:10 PM CST
Top Gun Night: The Americans ended their three-game losing skid on Friday night beating the Rapid City Rush 5-4 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Ty Prefontaine scored the game winning goal for the Americans. His first game winning goal of the season. Harrison Blaisdell (12), Jake Chiasson (1), Danny Katic (19), and Hank Crone (11), were the other Americans goal scorers. Colton Hargrove led the Americans with six shots on goal. He leads the Americans with 112 shots on net this season. Marco Costantini made the start between the pipes, stopping 25 shots. It was Costantini's fourth win in a row and his first start in net since January 11th in Wichita.
Americans and Rapid City Head-to-Head: The Americans have won five of the seven games in the season series with the Rapid City Rush including three in a row. The Americans are 3-0-1 in Allen this season against their division rival.
Americans on the Power Play: The Americans went 1-for-5 on the power play on Friday night. Danny Katic scored the lone Americans power play goal, his seventh of the year. He leads the Americans in that category.
Closing the Gap: With the Americans victory on Friday night they moved to within two points of third place Tahoe with two games in hand. Tahoe is on the road at Fort Wayne tonight while the Americans resume their weekend series against the Rush.
From the Affiliation: The Americans received two players from the Ottawa Senators on Friday. Defenseman Djibril Toure, and forward Jake Chiasson, were both assigned to the Americans by Ottawa, from their AHL affiliate the Belleville Senators. Both made their debut on Friday night. Jake Chiasson scored his first goal of the season. Djibril Toure had one shot on goal and two penalty minutes.
Comparing Allen and Rapid City
Allen Americans
Overall: 21-14-4-0
Home: 11-4-1-0
Away: 10-10-3-0
Last 10: 7-2-1-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Points: (40) Brayden Watts
Goals: (19) Danny Katic
Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic
Assists: (29) Sam Sedley
Power Play Assists: (18) Sam Sedley
+/- (+13) Sam Sedley
PIM's (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Rapid City Rush:
Overall: 17-19-3-0
Home: 9-10-1-0
Away: 8-9-2-0
Last 10: 4-5-1-0
Rapid City Rush Leaders:
Points: (40) Ryan Wagner
Goals: (16) Ryan Chyzowski
Power Play Goals: (4) Ryan Wagner
Assists: (26) Ryan Wagner
Power Play Assists: (10) Blake Bennett
+/- (+10) Chaz Smedsrud
PIM's (49) Blake Bennett
