Fontaine Nets Two, Cyclones Edge Bison 2-1 on Saturday Afternoon

Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Bloomington Bison, 2-1, with an exciting victory on Saturday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. Highlighting the victory was a two-goal performance from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine to give Cincinnati the edge over their divisional opponent.

Bloomington took the lead in the first period with Matt Hubbarde (3) netting Bloomington's lone goal of the contest. His third of the season was the lone goal of the period, with the Bison taking a lead into the second period.

In the second, Cincinnati would pressure the Bison, outshooting Bloomington 12-3. After a cross check to Justin Vaive gave Cincinnati the power play, the Cyclones would make the Bison pay on a one-timer from Ben King to Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (8).

Fontaine's goal marked his first power play goal of the season and tied the game up at 1-1. With his assist, Ben King now has points in seven of his last 10 appearances with Cincinnati.

The Cyclones would get yet another power play goal from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (9) to take the lead. A broken play saw a loose puck in the crease. Fontaine spotted the loose change and scored his second of the game to make it 2-1, Cincinnati.

Justin Vaive recorded the secondary assist to give him his second multi-point performance of the season and his first since opening night of the 2025-26 season. With a two-assist performance would be all Cincinnati needed to pick up the victory.

Fontaine recorded his third game-winning goal of the campaign and his first since Nov. 16, 2025 against the Kalamazoo Wings on the road. Ken Appleby would stand tall, making 18 saves to log his ninth victory of the season.

The Cyclones close out their three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon against the Toledo Walleye. Cincinnati will host their rivals in a Mascot Birthday Matinee that is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET puckdrop. The game can also be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







