Cole Fraser Traded to Greenville for Cash Considerations
Published on January 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has traded Cole Fraser to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for cash considerations.
The Cyclones head to Bloomington on Friday night for a divisional contest against the Bison. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. Cincinnati hosts their Teddy Bear Toss the following day against the Fort Wayne Komets.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
