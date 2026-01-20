Cole Fraser Traded to Greenville for Cash Considerations

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has traded Cole Fraser to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for cash considerations.

The Cyclones head to Bloomington on Friday night for a divisional contest against the Bison. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. Cincinnati hosts their Teddy Bear Toss the following day against the Fort Wayne Komets.

