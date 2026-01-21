Weiss in Line to Make AHL Debut After Wolves Call Up

Published on January 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced tonight that forward Tyler Weiss has been recalled to Chicago by the Wolves.

Weiss made history on Saturday night in Reading, scoring three goals in the Gargoyles 4-1 win marking his first career hat trick and the first hat trick in franchise history. After adding another goal on Monday afternoon, Weiss leads the Gargoyles with 10 goals and is up to 19 points this season after eight points in his last five games.

The 26-year-old has 114 points (46G-68A) in 114 career ECHL games. Before turning pro, Weiss played five seasons in the NCAA with Nebraska-Omaha playing 159 games in his collegiate career. He was on the 2018 USA World Juniors team while also playing with the National Team Development Program.

Weiss will have a chance to make his AHL debut as he joins the Wolves in Cleveland facing the Monsters. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







