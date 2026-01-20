ECHL Transactions - January 20
Published on January 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 20, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Carter McPhail, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Peter Morgan, F Placed on Team Suspension 1/19
Add T.J. Semptimphelter, G Activated from Reserve
Add Connor Galloway, F Signed ECHL SPC
Bloomington:
Add Tanner Schachle, F Signed ECHL SPC
Cincinnati:
Add Jake Johnson, D Activated from Reserve
Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D Traded to Greenville
Delete Ken Appleby, G Recalled by Toronto Marlies
Greenville:
Add Cole Fraser, D Acquired from Cincinnati
Indy:
Delete Kevin Lombardi, F Recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Riley Mercer, G Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on Reserve
Add Sam Coatta, F Signed ECHL SPC
Rapid City:
Add Connor Murphy, G Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve
Savannah:
Add Phip Waugh, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Evan Nause, D Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Delete Sloan Stanick, F Recalled by Henderson
Trois-Rivières:
Add Emmett Serensits, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tommy Cormier, F Placed on Team Suspension
