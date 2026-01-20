ECHL Transactions - January 20

Published on January 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 20, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Carter McPhail, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Peter Morgan, F Placed on Team Suspension 1/19

Add T.J. Semptimphelter, G Activated from Reserve

Add Connor Galloway, F Signed ECHL SPC

Bloomington:

Add Tanner Schachle, F Signed ECHL SPC

Cincinnati:

Add Jake Johnson, D Activated from Reserve

Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D Traded to Greenville

Delete Ken Appleby, G Recalled by Toronto Marlies

Greenville:

Add Cole Fraser, D Acquired from Cincinnati

Indy:

Delete Kevin Lombardi, F Recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Riley Mercer, G Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on Reserve

Add Sam Coatta, F Signed ECHL SPC

Rapid City:

Add Connor Murphy, G Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve

Savannah:

Add Phip Waugh, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Evan Nause, D Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Delete Sloan Stanick, F Recalled by Henderson

Trois-Rivières:

Add Emmett Serensits, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tommy Cormier, F Placed on Team Suspension







ECHL Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.