Rush Unveil Rodeo Night Jerseys

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced their specialty jerseys for Rodeo Night, presented by the Western Legacy Foundation.

Rodeo Night is scheduled for Saturday, January 24th at 7:05 p.m. The rodeo-inspired jerseys will be auctioned off postgame, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Western Legacy Foundation.

A theme night last held in 2023- and winner of ECHL Theme Night of the Year in 2021- the Rush will celebrate the state sport of South Dakota. The Cowboy Bar will be open for live music starting at 5:00 p.m., presented by Coors Banquet, and is free with your game ticket.

The Rapid City Rush Rodeo Night jerseys are a bold tribute to the western soul of the Black Hills, blending the toughness of hockey with the grit and tradition of South Dakota's official state sport, rodeo. Designed to honor blue collar roots and cowboy culture, this specialty jersey draws inspiration from classic western wear and the legendary pageantry of the Calgary Stampede, creating a look that feels just as at home in the arena as it does in the dirt of a rodeo ring.

Every detail tells a story. The jersey features western stitch accents, denim inspired lower panels, and bold red nameplates that mirror rodeo competitor bibs. A bolo tie graphic at the collar gives the jersey an unmistakable cowboy flair, while a championship style belt buckle design at the waist symbolizes pride, honor, and hard-earned victories. These elements come together to reflect the hardworking spirit of ranchers, rodeo athletes, and fans who live and breathe the western way of life.

The sleeves proudly showcase rodeo heritage and local legends, headlined by two-time Calgary Stampede champion barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, of Oelrichs, S.D. Alongside her name, the sleeves also feature Casey Tibbs and Earl Thode, honoring two of the most influential figures in South Dakota rodeo history.

Additionally, the sleeves include the Western Legacy Foundation and Back When They Bucked, further tying the design to the preservation and celebration of rodeo tradition.

More than just a jersey, this is a statement of identity. It represents toughness, resilience, and pride in craftsmanship, echoing the values shared by both hockey players and rodeo competitors. From the ice to the arena floor, the jerseys capture the spirit of horsepower, heritage, and heart, where modern hockey meets western tradition and blue-collar grit rides tall.

The Rapid City Rush face the Utah Grizzlies on January 23rd, 24th, and 25th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, January 24th is Rodeo Night, presented by the Western Legacy Foundation, with specialty jerseys and a pregame party in the Cowboy Bar. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







