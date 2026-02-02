Rush Leave Texas with 6-3 Win

Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush celebrate a goal

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush (18-20-3) scored three times in the first period and closed out the season series against the Allen Americans (22-15-4) with a 6-3 victory at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Sunday.

After being shut out less than 24 hours prior, the Rush stormed out of the gates. Blake Bennett scored twice on the power play, and Ryan Chyzowski added his team-leading 18th goal of the season. Rapid City scored three goals in 3 minutes and 19 seconds to build a 3-0 first-period lead.

Allen controlled the second period and scored three times, but Ryan Wagner sniped a one-timer off a faceoff to keep the score in their favor.

The Rush, who did not trail for one second or be tied beyond 0-0, widened their 4-3 second-intermission lead to 6-3 with goals by Chaz Smedsrud and Rasmus Ekström.

Connor Murphy complemented the offensive surge with a 40-save performance to earn his 10th win of the season. Murphy made 79 saves on 85 shots for a .929 save percentage in two games this series.

Bennett tallied two power play goals for the first time in his career. He has three multi-goal performances since January 1st-all wins-and 17 points (8g+9a) over the last 13 games. Wagner picked up a goal and two assists, bringing his total since the New Year to 16 points in 13 games. Quinn Olson and Brett Davis dished out two assists each.

The offense had a field day with former Rush goaltender David Tendeck. Rapid City scored six goals on 34 shots. They finish the season 2-0 against Tendeck with 13 goals in those two games.

The season series between Rapid City and Allen is now complete. The Rush face off with Wichita, with whom they are tied in points, in Kansas on Wednesday.

Next game: Wednesday, February 4 at Wichita. 6:05 p.m. MST puck drop from INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Rapid City Rush are back home to battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on Friday, February 13th and Saturday 14th at 7:05 p.m. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

