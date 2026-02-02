Fuel Sweep the Weekend on the Road in Iowa

Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

IOWA - The Indy Fuel closed out their weekend in Iowa with another win. Eric Martin secured his second game-winning goal in a row.

1ST PERIOD

Elliot Desnoyers took the game's first penalty early in the opening period at 1:28, followed by another Iowa penalty to Cameron Butler at 3:46. The Fuel were unable to convert on either power play opportunity.

Indy was then shorthanded at 10:16 when Jeremie Bucheler was called for high-sticking. With 34 seconds remaining on the Iowa power play, Keltie Jeri-Leon capitalized to give the Heartlanders a 1-0 lead.

Tensions boiled over late in the period at 18:03, as Indy's Cody Schiavon and Iowa's Nick Carabin dropped the gloves and were each assessed fighting majors. Schiavon also received an additional minor for instigating, which Sahil Panwar served.

Iowa carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, despite the Fuel holding a slight edge in shots, 10-8.

2ND PERIOD

The instigating penalty carried over briefly into the second period, with Indy shorthanded for the first three seconds.

Lee Lapid evened the score at 3:38, finishing a play set up by Brett Moravec and Christian Berger.

Nick Grima was whistled for interference at 10:16, but the Fuel penalty kill held firm to keep the game tied.

Another physical moment followed at 16:12, when Michael Marchesan and Luke Mobley dropped the gloves. Both players received fighting majors and were sent to the locker room.

Iowa regained the lead at 18:40 on a goal from Matthew Sop, but the advantage was short-lived. Just 20 seconds later, Terry Broadhurst responded for the Fuel at 19:00, knotting the game once again.

3RD PERIOD

The game sheet went unupdated for most of the period until the two-minute mark.

Eric Martin scored the game-winning goal in the frame, finding the back of the net to give the Fuel the lead. The goal was immediately challenged and sent to review for potential goaltender interference, but the call on the ice stood.

With 41.5 seconds remaining, Iowa used their timeout in an attempt to force overtime, but the Fuel held on defensively.

The Indy Fuel secured a 3-2 regulation victory.







