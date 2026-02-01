Gargoyles Fall 2-1 in Reading

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles fought hard in Saturday's game at the Santander Arena in Reading, PA, but could not come up with a third period equalizer as the Reading Royals skated to a 2-1 win.

The Gargoyles got on the board in the second period as Zach Faremouth opened the scoring against his former team assisted by Tian Rask and Anthony Rinaldi. The Royals would tie the game shorthanded at 13:47 in the second period from Zach Banister, then take the lead late on a goal by Hunter Johannes.

Despite 11 third period shots, and two power play chances in the final frame, the Royals would skate out the game and hold onto a 2-1 final. The Gargoyles power play went 0-for-4, with the penalty kill carrying their weight 4-for-4. Ruslan Khazheyev followed up last week's career and franchise high 41 save performance stopping 34 of 36 in the loss.

"Rus has been playing really good, giving us opportunities to win hockey games," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "This group has a tough time scoring goals and we missed more grade A opportunities... I thought we played well, we came out with more urgency and desperation, unfortunate to end up with another one goal loss which is deflating because we can't seem to get that one more."

The Gargoyles return home Tuesday at 7 PM against the Atlanta Gladiators opening a five-game home stand. They will host the Royals three times Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, February 5-7. The Gargoyles host Margaritaville weekend Friday and Saturday against the Royals, featuring a beachy escape from the winter snow.







