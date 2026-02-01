ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Cincinnati's Rhéaume fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Nick Rhéaume has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #625, Bloomington at Cincinnati, on Jan. 31.

Rhéaume is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 3:07 of the third period.

Rhéaume will miss Cincinnati's games vs. Toledo today (Feb. 1) and at Kalamazoo (Feb. 4).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Wheeling's Hodass fined, suspended

Wheeling's Bogdans Hodass has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #637, Wheeling at Worcester, on Jan. 31.

Hodass is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty at 13:27 of the third period.

Hodass will miss Wheeling's games at Worcester today (Feb. 1), vs. Fort Wayne (Feb. 4) and vs. Indy (Feb. 6).

Norfolk's Noel fined

Norfolk's Nathan Noel has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #631, Trois-Rivières at Norfolk, on Jan. 31.

Noel is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 13:51 of the third period.

