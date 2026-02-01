ECHL Transactions - February 1
Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 1, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Orgel, D Placed on Reserve
Allen:
Add Marco Costantini, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Parsons, G Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Tanner Schachle, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Theo Calvas, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Matt Murphy, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Alex Murray, D Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Cody Laskosky, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Noah Massie, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add John Spetz, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jaden Condotta, D Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Alex DiPaolo, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Stewart, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Tyler Kobryn, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Connor Kurth, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Delete Noah Stock, G Released as EBUG
Savannah:
Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Evan Cormier, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Michael Faraj, G Added as EBUG
Delete Ryan Lemire, G Released as EBUG
Tahoe:
Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Reserve
Add CJ Valerian, D Activated from Reserve
Toledo:
Add Jed Pietila, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve
Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Chris Pascal, G Released as EBUG
Tulsa:
Delete Zachary Brooks, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete German Yavash, F Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Add Anson Thornton, G Assigned from Tucson by Utah Mammoth
Wheeling:
Add Connor Lockhart, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Works, F Placed on Reserve
