ECHL Transactions - February 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 1, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Orgel, D Placed on Reserve

Allen:

Add Marco Costantini, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Parsons, G Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Tanner Schachle, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Matt Murphy, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Alex Murray, D Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Cody Laskosky, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Noah Massie, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add John Spetz, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jaden Condotta, D Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Alex DiPaolo, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Stewart, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Tyler Kobryn, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Connor Kurth, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Delete Noah Stock, G Released as EBUG

Savannah:

Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Evan Cormier, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Michael Faraj, G Added as EBUG

Delete Ryan Lemire, G Released as EBUG

Tahoe:

Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Reserve

Add CJ Valerian, D Activated from Reserve

Toledo:

Add Jed Pietila, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve

Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Chris Pascal, G Released as EBUG

Tulsa:

Delete Zachary Brooks, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete German Yavash, F Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Add Anson Thornton, G Assigned from Tucson by Utah Mammoth

Wheeling:

Add Connor Lockhart, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Works, F Placed on Reserve







