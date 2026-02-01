Grizzlies Fall, 6-3, on Guns N' Hoses Night at Maverik Center

Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall 6-3 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in front of a season high crowd of 9589 at Maverik Center on Guns N' Hoses Night at Maverik Center.

Greenville captain Josh Atkinson scored 5:59 into the contest. Dante Sheriff extended the Swamp Rabbits lead 13:53 in as he scored from the left wing. Greenville led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Shawn Kennedy scored his first goal as a Grizzly 8:55 into the second period with Henri Schreifels scoring his first pro point with an assist. Atkinson scored his second goal of the night for Greenville 13:36 into the second period to make it a 3-1 game. Utah's Reed Lebster scored his team leading 22nd of the campaign 18:14 in on a centering pass from Tyler Gratton. Greenville led 3-2 after 2 frames.

Schreifels tied up the game exactly 10 minutes into the third period as he scored his first professional goal from the right wing to tie the contest 3-3. John Parker-Jones gave the Swamp Rabbits a 4-3 lead 11:05 into the third period. Keaton Mastrodonato gave Greenville some insurance with a power play goal 13:36 in. Parker-Jones added an empty net goal 18:44 in to complete the scoring.

Shawn Kennedy scored 1 goal and 2 assists for Utah as he earned his first multiple point game as a pro. Henri Schreifels scored his first two professional points with 1 goal and 1 assist.

Greenville goaltender Mattias Sholl stopped 28 of 31 as he earned his seventh win of the season. Utah's Dominic Basse saved 26 of 31.

The Grizzlies are on the road at Tahoe on February 4, 6-7. Face-off all three nights are at 8:00 pm.

3 stars

1. Josh Atkinson (Greenville) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 5 shots.

2. John Parker-Jones (Greenville) - 2 goals, 4 shots.

3. Shawn Kennedy (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +2, 4 shots.







