Fuel Defeat Bison, 3-1, on Saturday Night

Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
BLOOMINGTON- The Indy Fuel headed to Bloomington to take on the Bison for the first game of a two-game set against them this weekend. After scoring two goals in the first period, the Fuel claimed a 3-1 victory on Saturday night over the Bison.
1ST PERIOD
Bloomington's Matt Hubbarde took the game's first penalty at 1:09. He earned two minutes for elbowing, which put the Fuel on the power play, however it was killed off.
At 6:58, Indy's Eric Martin took a minor tripping penalty. This gave the Bison an early power play chance as well. That was also killed off.
Indy's Jordan Martin struck first with a goal at 10:38 that was reviewed but remained a good goal. Cody Laskosky and Christian Berger were credited with the assists.
With less than twenty seconds to go in the first period, Terry Broadhurst gave the Fuel a 2-0 lead with the help of Sahil Panwar and Matt Petgrave.
Indy outshot Bloomington 10-4 in the first period and led by a score of 2-0 at the end.
2ND PERIOD
Owen Robinson hit the game sheet first in the second period, taking a hooking call at 1:43. This put the Bison on the power play for the second time.
That penalty was killed off before Jeremie Bucheler took another for Indy at 4:29. He was sent to the penalty box for interference. The Fuel also killed off that penalty. Bloomington did not record a shot through either of those power plays.
At 11:50, Bloomington's Shane Ott was called for holding. This put the Fuel back on the power play, which would quickly turn into a lengthy 5-on-3 chance after Brenden Datema was called for slashing less than a minute later. Both of those penalties were killed.
Fuel captain Chris Cameron took the game's next penalty at 17:06. He was called for interference. That penalty was killed off.
The period ended with the Fuel still up 2-0, leading in shots 21-11.
3RD PERIOD
Ott took his second penalty of the game at 4:19. This time, he was called for elbowing but the Bison were able to kill off the penalty.
With 11:30 to go in the third period, Cameron headed back to the box for tripping. With eleven seconds left in the power play, Bloomington's Nikita Sedov scored to put the Bison on the board and make it 2-1.
At the same time, Jesse Tucker and Bloomington's Lou-Félix Denis took coincidental roughing penalties. They were both killed off.
At 12:25, Fuel goaltender Owen Flores took a tripping penalty that was served by Sahil Panwar, but ultimately killed off as well.
With about two minutes to go, Bloomington pulled their goaltender in favor of the extra skater but it would not pay off as Chris Cameron scored an empty net goal at 18:57 to make it 3-1.
Brandon Yeamans took a slashing minor penalty and a ten-minute misconduct at 19:21, to put the Fuel on the power play to end the game.
With 21 seconds to go, things got chippy between everyone on the ice. This resulted in roughing minor penalties for Dustin Manz and Cullen Ferguson.
Time expired soon after, with the Fuel claiming the 3-1 win.
