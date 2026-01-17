Fuel Claim Big Win in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO - The Indy Fuel headed to Kalamazoo on Friday night to take on the K-Wings before hosting them back in Fishers on Saturday. After going up 3-0 in the first period, the Fuel kept momentum all game and took home a 4-1 win.

1ST PERIOD

Michael Marchesan opened the scoring on Indy's first shot of the game at 2:04.

Cam Knuble took the game's first penalty at 7:20. He was called for holding the stick, which gave Indy their first power play chance of the game. The penalty was killed off.

Nick Grima and former Fuel forward Colin Bilek each earned two minutes for roughing after a heated exchange at 11:28.

The Fuel took a 2-0 lead at 12:43 after a wide angled deflection off a shot by Eric Martin landed the puck in the net. It was reviewed but remained a good goal.

Collin Saccoman took the game's next penalty for tripping at 13:27, putting Indy back on the power play.

Terry Broadhurst capitalized on the power play with a goal assisted by Eric Martin and Cody Laskosky at 14:56. This put the Fuel up, 3-0.

Kalamazoo replaced Ty Young in goal with Jonathon Lemieux after Indy's third goal.

At the end of the first period, Indy was outshooting Kalamazoo 9-6 while leading 3-0.

2ND PERIOD

The first half of the period went by quickly with no goals or penalties and minimal exchanges between both teams.

At 18:57, Indy's Matt Petgrave took a goaltender interference penalty, giving Kalamazoo their first power play of the game. That would carry over into the third period as the K-Wings did not score.

After two periods, shots were even at 19-19.

3RD PERIOD

Indy quickly killed off the rest of that penalty.

David Keefer scored for the K-Wings at 6:32 to break the shutout and get Kalamazoo on the board.

Indy's Sahil Panwar made it 4-1 at 13:34 with the help of Broadhurst and Petgrave.

With about two minutes to go, Kalamazoo pulled their goaltender in favor of the extra skater but it did not pay off. Ultimately, the Fuel took the 4-1 victory despite being outshot by the K-Wings, 29-28.







