Jon Gillies Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch; Solar Bears Ink Goaltender Colby Muise

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO). In a corresponding move, the Solar Bears have signed goaltender Colby Muise to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Gillies, 31, has appeared in 23 games with the Solar Bears this season, posting a 8-12-2 record with a 3.08 goals against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%). Gillies was honored with ECHL Goaltender of the Week in late November 2025.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 240-pounds, the Concord, New Hampshire native has appeared in 35 National Hockey League (NHL) games in his career with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Prior to turning pro, Gillies starred at Providence College, where he backstopped the Friars to their first ever NCAA Men's Hockey National Championship in 2015 and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four. A third-round draft pick (75th overall) of Calgary in 2012, Gillies also earned Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-American honors during his collegiate career.

Gillies has logged 262 professional games over nine seasons across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL.

Muise, 27, has appeared in one ECHL game this season for the Solar Bears and 17 games this season with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL, posting an 8-8-1 record, with a 2.44 goals against average, and a .906 save percentage.

In his lone appearance with Orlando, Muise recorded a shutout against the South Carolina Stingrays on December 21, becoming the second goaltender this season to record a shutout in their Solar Bear debut (C. Ungar - Dec. 7 at SAV - 37 saves).







