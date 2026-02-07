Spencer Kersten Loaned to Solar Bears; Jon Gillies Released from PTO, Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned forward Spencer Kersten to the Solar Bears. Additionally, the Syracuse Crunch have released goaltender Jon Gillies from his professional tryout contract and returned him to the Solar Bears.

Gillies, 32, has appeared in 27 games with the Solar Bears this season, posting a 11-13-2 record with a 2.91 goals against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (SV%). Gillies has won three of his last four starts posting a 2.00 GAA and a .935 SV%.

Gillies is now 2-0-0 in two AHL appearances this season for the Syracuse Crunch, with a 2.00 GAA and a .933 SV%.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 240-pounds, the Concord, New Hampshire native has appeared in 35 National Hockey League (NHL) games in his career with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Gillies has logged 268 professional games over nine seasons across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL.

Kersten, 25, is tied for 16th in ECHL scoring and leads the Solar Bears in goals (18). In 105 ECHL games, the Waterloo, Ontario native has 100 points (45g-55a). Kersten has also appeared in 13 AHL games over two seasons with Belleville and Syracuse posting one goal.

Kersten signed a one-year AHL contract with the Crunch prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.







