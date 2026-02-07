Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), look to win the series tonight against the Norfolk Admirals at CUTX Event Center. Prior to the Americans game, it will be the 17th annual Police vs Fire game at 5:00 PM. The Americans won on Friday night 5-2 behind a Colton Hargrove three goal performance.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
On-Ice Reporter: Isabella Keating and Gracee Tucker
Game Night Producer: John Beifuss
Editor and Stats: Matthew McDowell
Next Home Game: Wednesday, February 11, vs Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST
Comparing Allen and Norfolk
Allen Americans
Overall: 23-16-4-0
Home: 13-6-1-0
Away: 10-10-3-0
Last 10: 5-4-1-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Points: (43) Brayden Watts
Goals: (21) Danny Katic
Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic
Assists: (31) Sam Sedley
Power Play Assists: (19) Sam Sedley
+/- (+17) Sam Sedley
PIM's (83) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Norfolk Admirals:
Overall: 16-23-2-0
Home: 10-11-1-0
Away: 6-12-1-0
Last 10: 6-4-0-0
Norfolk Admirals Leaders:
Points: (34) Brady Fleurent
Goals: (15) Brady Fleurent
Power Play Goals: (5) Grant Hebert
Assists: (20) Ben Zloty
Power Play Assists: (5) Justin Young
+/- (+14) Brehdan Engum
PIM's (85) Nathan Noel
Friday's Recap: The Americans ended their two-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory on Friday night at CUTX Event Center. Spencer Asuchak opened the scoring with a power play goal, his 11th of the season. Colton Hargrove followed up that with a pair of opening period goals number 12 and 13 of the season. After a scoreless second period, the Americans got back to work with two more goals in the third. Danny Katic scored his team-leading 21st. Then Colton Hargrove completed the hat trick with his 14th of the season. Jackson Parsons made his second straight start picking up the win stopping 27 of 29 Norfolk shots. Tonight is the final game of the three-game series and the final game for a team from the Eastern Conference to visit Allen. The Americans will face the South Carolina Stingrays next month in North Charleston.
How we Matchup with the Admirals: The Americans beat the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night 5-2 to even the season series at 1-1. Tonight is the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Americans won the only other two games between the two clubs back in 2019. Allen leads the all-time series 3-1.
Home Sweet Home: The Americans ended their two-game home losing streak on Friday beating Norfolk 5-2. Allen had its season-high seven-game home winning streak snapped with back-to-back losses to Rapid City and Norfolk.
Lucky Number Seven: Colton Hargrove became the seventh Allen Americans player this season to score a hat trick. Hargrove netted number 14 of the season into an empty net to join Danny Katic, Brayden Watts, Mark Duarte, Harrison Blaisdell, and Hank Crone who have all scored hat tricks this season.
Tied for Fourth: With Danny Katic's 21st goal on Friday, he is tied for fourth overall in the ECHL.
