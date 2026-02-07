Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen

Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans battle the Norfolk Admirals

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), look to win the series tonight against the Norfolk Admirals at CUTX Event Center. Prior to the Americans game, it will be the 17th annual Police vs Fire game at 5:00 PM. The Americans won on Friday night 5-2 behind a Colton Hargrove three goal performance.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On-Ice Reporter: Isabella Keating and Gracee Tucker

Game Night Producer: John Beifuss

Editor and Stats: Matthew McDowell

Next Home Game: Wednesday, February 11, vs Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST

Comparing Allen and Norfolk

Allen Americans

Overall: 23-16-4-0

Home: 13-6-1-0

Away: 10-10-3-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (43) Brayden Watts

Goals: (21) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic

Assists: (31) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (19) Sam Sedley

+/- (+17) Sam Sedley

PIM's (83) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Norfolk Admirals:

Overall: 16-23-2-0

Home: 10-11-1-0

Away: 6-12-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Norfolk Admirals Leaders:

Points: (34) Brady Fleurent

Goals: (15) Brady Fleurent

Power Play Goals: (5) Grant Hebert

Assists: (20) Ben Zloty

Power Play Assists: (5) Justin Young

+/- (+14) Brehdan Engum

PIM's (85) Nathan Noel

Friday's Recap: The Americans ended their two-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory on Friday night at CUTX Event Center. Spencer Asuchak opened the scoring with a power play goal, his 11th of the season. Colton Hargrove followed up that with a pair of opening period goals number 12 and 13 of the season. After a scoreless second period, the Americans got back to work with two more goals in the third. Danny Katic scored his team-leading 21st. Then Colton Hargrove completed the hat trick with his 14th of the season. Jackson Parsons made his second straight start picking up the win stopping 27 of 29 Norfolk shots. Tonight is the final game of the three-game series and the final game for a team from the Eastern Conference to visit Allen. The Americans will face the South Carolina Stingrays next month in North Charleston.

How we Matchup with the Admirals: The Americans beat the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night 5-2 to even the season series at 1-1. Tonight is the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Americans won the only other two games between the two clubs back in 2019. Allen leads the all-time series 3-1.

Home Sweet Home: The Americans ended their two-game home losing streak on Friday beating Norfolk 5-2. Allen had its season-high seven-game home winning streak snapped with back-to-back losses to Rapid City and Norfolk.

Lucky Number Seven: Colton Hargrove became the seventh Allen Americans player this season to score a hat trick. Hargrove netted number 14 of the season into an empty net to join Danny Katic, Brayden Watts, Mark Duarte, Harrison Blaisdell, and Hank Crone who have all scored hat tricks this season.

Tied for Fourth: With Danny Katic's 21st goal on Friday, he is tied for fourth overall in the ECHL.

