Artur Cholach and Jordan Gustafson Return to Knight Monsters

Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that defenseman Artur Cholach and forward Jordan Gustafson have returned to the team from the Henderson Silver Knights.

In 30 games this season with the Knight Monsters, Cholach has posted seven points, with two goals and five assists. The Lviv, Ukraine, native also appeared in three games with the Silver Knights in the American Hockey League this season.

Gustafson returns to the Knight Monsters after posting 15 points in 15 games since his November debut. The Ardrossan, Alberta native, picked up an assist in his six games of action with the Silver Knights this year.

Gustafson is on an NHL contract with the Vegas Golden Knights and will be in the lineup tonight as the Knight Monsters look to close out Retro Weekend with a victory.

The Knight Monsters return home on Saturday, February 7, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies for the final night of Retro Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.