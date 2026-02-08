Iowa Spikes Indy on the Road, 3-1
Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fishers, IN - Iowa Heartlanders Captain Jonny Sorenson scored the game-winning goal short-handed and the Heartlanders handled the Indy Fuel, 3-1, Saturday at the Fishers Event Center. Sorenson (1g, 1a) had an assist in the first period and then powered the short-handed marker with 6:22 to go in the second to give Iowa a 2-1 edge. Nick Carabin extended the lead to two in the third with five minutes to go and Riley Mercer dominated with 21 saves, including 18 straight after allowing a goal in the first.
On the game-winning goal, Sorenson motored over the right-wing line, deked to the right circle and unleashed a high wrister that stung the top shelf. Max Patterson and Noah Massie assisted.
In the third frame, Iowa limited Indy to seven shots. Iowa scored on their last shot of the game; Carabin found space at the right post and beat Owen Flores (loss, 17 saves) on a pass from Matt Sop.
Both teams scored on the power play in a feisty first frame. Keltie Jeri-Leon heated up a top-shelf wrister from the right dot at 7:18 of the first, assisted by Sorenson and Carabin, to give Iowa a 1-0 edge. Six minutes later, Indy's Brett Moravec struck on the power play with a net-front tip. The teams combined for seven infractions and 14 penalty minutes in the first. '
