Steelheads Take Series Finale with 4-2 Win over Swamp Rabbits

Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (30-11-4-0) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (19-17-4-1) 4-2 on Saturday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads are next in action on Tuesday as they hit the road to battle the Utah Grizzlies, with puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. MT from Maverik Center.

Chris Dodero opened the scoring for the Steelheads as he gathered a Mitch Wahl feed from below the goal line, putting the puck past Mattias Sholl's blocker side for a 1-0 lead.

Three minutes later, Brendan Hoffmann extended the lead after ripping a wrist shot by Sholl from the high slot for his 28th goal of the season Greenville cut into the Idaho lead at the 15:25 mark of the frame after Tim Lovell skated end-to-end and beat Steelheads goaltender Jake Barczewski for his fourth goal of the season.

Shortly after, Hoffmann continued his offensive outburst, netting his second goal of the night after receiving a pass from Chris Dodero and depositing the puck into the far side of the net for his 29th of the season.

To finish the first period scoring, Steelheads captain Nick Canade ripped a slapshot from center point to beat Sholl once more and give the Steelheads a 4-1 edge after 20 minutes.

Early in the second period, Greenville cut into the deficit as Patrick Polino struck with a power play goal through Barczewski's five hole to make it a 4-2 game.

That goal would prove to be the last of the contest, as neither team scored the rest of the way and the Steelheads held on for a 4-2 win in the series finale.

Idaho's Jake Barczewski made 32 saves in the win. Greenville's Mattias Sholl started the game and made just one save on five shots. Pierce Charleson turned aside all 13 shots he saw in relief.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Brendan Hoffmann (IDH, 2-0-2, +2, 4 shots, GWG)

2) Chris Dodero (IDH, 1-1-2, +3, 1 shot)

3) Jake Barczewski (IDH, 32 saves, win)

