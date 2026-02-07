Everblades Looking to Respond in Savannah
Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Everblades face the Savannah Ghost Pirates again tonight at 7 p.m. at Enmarket Arena following a 4-2 loss in last night's matchup, wrapping up their road stretch.
Logan Lambdin recorded a multi-point night in last night's matchup, opening the scoring and adding an assist on Florida's other goal, his second multi-point performance in the last three games. Anthony Romano later tied the game at two, further solidifying his spot as the Blades' point leader with 41 points (18G, 23A). The game also marked defenseman Patrick Kyte's debut in an Everblades sweater.
Savannah's Tristan Amonte scored the first two goals of the night, recording a multi-point performance, while Connor Gregga picked up assists on both tallies for a multi-point night of his own.
The final two goals of the matchup came on the power play, one by the Everblades and one by the Ghost Pirates, keeping both teams' penalty-kill units operating at 87%.
Florida Goaltender Cam Johnson made 26 saves on 29 shots, while Savannah's Vinnie Purpura stopped 33 of 35. Johnson now carries a .905 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average, while Purpura holds a .931 save percentage with a 1.93 GAA.
The Everblades will return home following tonight's matchup for a three-game series against the Maine Mariners, beginning Wednesday, February 11, with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades forward Kyle Penney
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2026
- Everblades Looking to Respond in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Waugh Returned to Savannah from Hershey PTO - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Spencer Kersten Loaned to Solar Bears; Jon Gillies Released from PTO, Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Earn a Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Late Goal Leads Savannah Past Florida 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Score Five in Final Five Minutes of Regulation to Defeat Tahoe, 7-4 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.