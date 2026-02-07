Everblades Looking to Respond in Savannah

Florida Everblades forward Kyle Penney

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Everblades face the Savannah Ghost Pirates again tonight at 7 p.m. at Enmarket Arena following a 4-2 loss in last night's matchup, wrapping up their road stretch.

Logan Lambdin recorded a multi-point night in last night's matchup, opening the scoring and adding an assist on Florida's other goal, his second multi-point performance in the last three games. Anthony Romano later tied the game at two, further solidifying his spot as the Blades' point leader with 41 points (18G, 23A). The game also marked defenseman Patrick Kyte's debut in an Everblades sweater.

Savannah's Tristan Amonte scored the first two goals of the night, recording a multi-point performance, while Connor Gregga picked up assists on both tallies for a multi-point night of his own.

The final two goals of the matchup came on the power play, one by the Everblades and one by the Ghost Pirates, keeping both teams' penalty-kill units operating at 87%.

Florida Goaltender Cam Johnson made 26 saves on 29 shots, while Savannah's Vinnie Purpura stopped 33 of 35. Johnson now carries a .905 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average, while Purpura holds a .931 save percentage with a 1.93 GAA.

The Everblades will return home following tonight's matchup for a three-game series against the Maine Mariners, beginning Wednesday, February 11, with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

