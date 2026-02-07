Grizzlies Score Five in Final Five Minutes of Regulation to Defeat Tahoe, 7-4

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were defeated by the Utah Grizzlies at home by a score of 7-4 on the opening night of Retro Weekend.

In the first period, the Grizzlies scored in the opening minute as Reilly Connors made it 1-0. Luke Adam would respond with a goal in front of his own to tie the score at 1 on the power play. In the closing minutes of the period, with just five seconds remaining, Trent Swick found the back of the net on an extended power play to give the Knight Monsters a 2-1 lead after the opening 20.

In the middle frame, John Gelatt would tie the game for Utah nearly halfway through the period. However, Jake McGrew buried a one-timer in front of the net on the other end under five minutes later to give the Knight Monsters the 3-2 lead heading into the final period.

In the final period, Kevin Wall scored in his third consecutive game in the opening three minutes to make it 4-2 Tahoe. However, it was the final five minutes of regulation when the Grizzlies stormed back. After Evan Friesen made it 4-3 at the 15:18 mark, Connors would score just 40 seconds later to tie the score at 4. At the 17:28 mark, Reed Lebster scored on the power play to put Utah ahead 5-4. The Grizzlies would add on two empty-net goals from Tyler Gratton and Lebster to make the final score 7-4 Utah.

