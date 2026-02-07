Late Goal Leads Savannah Past Florida 4-2

Florida Everblades forward Craig Needham vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades fell 4-2 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday night as Ryan Sullivan's late third-period power-play goal put Savannah back in front for good.

After a nearly scoreless opening frame, Tristen Amonte erupted for two goals just 10 seconds apart in the final five minutes of the period, with Connor Gregga picking up the primary assist on both tallies for the Ghost Pirates. Savannah outshot Florida 14-8, keeping pressure on the Everblades for much of the period.

The Everblades answered in the second period as Logan Lambdin buried a goal off feeds from Reid Duke and Jesse Lansdell. Florida pushed back in the frame, outshooting Savannah 16-9 and cutting the deficit to one. Penalties piled up as the teams combined for 10 minutes.

Anthony Romano evened the score on the power play in the third, blasting a one-timer past the goalie off assists from Jordan Sambrook and Logan Lambdin. Savannah regained the lead later in the period when Sullivan scored on a power-play shot from the right circle, assisted by Cristophe Tellier and Bryce Brodzinski. An empty-net goal from Riley Hughes at 18:51 put the game out of reach, giving Savannah a two-goal cushion.

The Everblades will look to bounce back in tomorrow's matchup against the Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

BLADES BITS

Lambdin had his second multi-point game of the season.

Reid Duke is on a two-game point streak.

