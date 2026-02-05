Everblades Acquire Defenseman Patrick Kyte
Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, FL. - The Florida Everblades have acquired defenseman Patrick Kyte from the Greensboro Gargoyles in exchange for forward Lukas Sillinger.
Kyte, 26, joins Florida in the midst of his rookie season, which has so far been spent with the Wichita Thunder and Greensboro. Between the two clubs, the left-shot defender has scored two goals and added nine assists over 25 games this season. Kyte spent last season overseas in the UK's EIHL with the Fife Flyers, getting four goals and six assists across 41 games.
The Pembroke, Ontario native split his Canadian college days between St. Francis Xavier University and the University of New Brunswick, garnering eight goals and 34 assists during his time there. In 2024, he helped the Reds to a perfect 43-0-0 season to win the USports title alongside Kade Landry and Isaac Nurse.
Kyte played junior hockey in Canada with his hometown Pembroke Lumber Kings for one season in the CCHL before going to the QMJHL with three seasons between the Halifax Mooseheads and Chicoutimi Saguenéens.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.