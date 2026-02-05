Lions Add a USports All-Star Defenseman

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) are proud to announce, Wednesday, the signing of defenseman Jake Gravelle, who joins the club's defensive corps.

A native of North Bay, Ontario, the newcomer completed his junior career in his home province, playing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Mississauga Steelheads and the Hamilton Bulldogs.

A right-shot defenseman standing 5-foot-11, Gravelle then continued his development over four seasons with Western University in Ontario. During his university career, he recorded 17 goals and 57 assists for a total of 74 points in 84 games. His strong play earned him the USports OUA West Division Defenseman of the Year award in 2022-23, as well as a selection to his division's Second All-Star Team last season.

This season, the 25-year-old defenseman began the campaign by playing 28 games in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) before deciding to return to play in Canada.

