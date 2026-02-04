Wyatt McLeod Heading to Europe

February 4, 2026

Trois-Rivières Lions







The Trois-Rivières Lions have announced that defenseman Wyatt McLeod has decided to leave the organization to pursue his professional career in Europe.

A native of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, McLeod played last season and the first half of the current campaign with the Lions, tallying 34 points in over 100 games.

The 26-year-old left-shot defenseman was a key member of the Trois-Rivières squad that lifted the Kelly Cup last season. In 21 playoff games, he led the entire league in plus-minus with an impressive +21 rating.

The Trois-Rivières Lions wish to thank Wyatt McLeod for his dedication and commitment to the organization and wish him the very best of luck as he continues his career in Europe.







