Wyatt McLeod Heading to Europe
Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions have announced that defenseman Wyatt McLeod has decided to leave the organization to pursue his professional career in Europe.
A native of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, McLeod played last season and the first half of the current campaign with the Lions, tallying 34 points in over 100 games.
The 26-year-old left-shot defenseman was a key member of the Trois-Rivières squad that lifted the Kelly Cup last season. In 21 playoff games, he led the entire league in plus-minus with an impressive +21 rating.
The Trois-Rivières Lions wish to thank Wyatt McLeod for his dedication and commitment to the organization and wish him the very best of luck as he continues his career in Europe.
Wyatt McLeod Heading to Europe
