Idaho's Pearson Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month
Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Idaho Steelheads' forward Kaleb Pearson has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for January.
Pearson scored seven goals and added nine assists for 16 points in 10 games during the month.
The 25-year-old had at least one point in 8 of his 10 games in January, including four multi-point games. He tallied four points (2g-2a) on Jan. 23 against Allen, and had back-to-back three-point games, scoring two goals and adding an assist on Jan. 10 against Greensboro and picking up a goal and dishing out a pair of assists on Jan. 15 at Orlando.
Under contract to Texas of the American Hockey League, Pearson has 29 points (11g-18a) in 31 games with the Steelheads this season. He made his pro debut with Idaho last season, posting 21 points (11g-10a) in 21 games.
Prior to turning pro, Pearson recorded 89 points (46g-43a) in 90 career games at the University of Prince Edward Island and 80 points (42g-38a) in 128 career games with Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League.
