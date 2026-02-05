Blades Offense Quieted in Defeat in Atlanta

Florida Everblades forward Kyle Betts vs. the Atlanta Gladiators

DULUTH, Ga. - The Florida Everblades were defeated 3-1 Wednesday night at Gas South Arena despite outshooting the Gladiators 40-22.

Atlanta's offense started fast, striking for a pair of goals through the midway point of the opening frame to build an early 2-0 lead. Alex Young opened the scoring for the hosts, converting a power-play goal 17 seconds into a Craig Needham tripping penalty after Jack O'Brien carried the puck into the zone and set up the play. The Gladiators doubled their advantage moments later on the first professional goal of Ryley Appelt, who cashed in a feed from Ethan Scardina, who found Appelt from below the goal line.

Florida pulled within a goal 1:21 later on Reid Duke's 11th of the season, as he snapped a shot past Ethan Haider from just inside the blue line. Despite trailing after one, Florida controlled the shot count through the opening 20 minutes, 13-8 and generated late momentum by firing seven of the final nine shots on Haider, who finished the period with 12 saves.

Carson Denomie scored the lone goal of the middle stanza, blasting home a one-timer from Jack O'Brien to extend the Gladiators' lead on a delayed penalty. Florida threatened early but could not beat the Atlanta netminder despite registering the first four shots of the period. The Blades were successful on their lone penalty kill of the second, holding Atlanta without a shot on the power play.

Will Cranley was sharp despite surrendering the goal midway through the frame, turning aside eight of the nine shots, he faced to keep Florida in the contest. The visitors' best chance came with under two minutes to play in the stanza, but Reid Duke fired his attempt over the net on a feed from Jones, keeping Atlanta's two-goal lead intact heading into the final frame.

Mickey Burns nearly extended the Gladiators' lead in the opening minute of the final frame, but Will Cranley was equal to the challenge to keep Florida within two. Minutes later, Jordan Sambrook rifled a shot off the iron through traffic, narrowly missing a chance to cut into Atlanta's advantage. With just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation, a lively bounce off the backboards from a Zach Berzolla point shot popped out front to Anthony Romano, but he couldn't convert on the opportunity.

Florida continued its third-period pressure and appeared to be robbed of a second goal moments after a power play expired with just over four minutes to play, as Lukas Sillinger bashed home what looked to be a loose puck lying in the crease. Still trailing by a pair, the Blades pulled Cranley for the extra attacker with 4:20 remaining in regulation. The Everblades received a late power play inside the final 90 seconds but could not see past Haider who made stopped all 15 shots he faced in the final frame to preserve the victory for Atlanta and propel the Gladiators into first place in the South Division standings.

The Blades are back in action Friday night at Enmarket Arena to begin a two-game set with the Savannah Ghost Pirates with the opening faceoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

BLADES BITS

Florida lost for the first time at Gas South Arena since April 2, 2023, when the Blades were defeated 4-0 ending a stretch of seven consecutive road wins over Atlanta.

The Blades dressed 13 forwards and five defensemen for the second straight game, with forward Jesse Lansdell seeing time on defense.

Florida is now in second place in the South Division standings trailing the Gladiators by one point.

The Everblades reached the 40 shot marker for the sixth time this season.

