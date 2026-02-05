Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, February 5th- Game 44/72

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (23-16-4-0, 50 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game road series against the Greensboro Gargoyles (10-23-5-1, 26 points) on Thursday, February 5th at 7:00 p.m. at First Horizon Coliseum. The road series continues on Friday, February 6th and concludes on Saturday, February 7th.

The Royals return home from a seven-game road stretch on Friday, February 27th to open a two-game home set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, February. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 44 of the regular season having each of their last four games with a point earned in nine of their 14 games played to open 2026 (7-5-2). The Royals have also earned a point in 14 of their last 20 games (12-6-2-0) and 27 of their 43 games this season (23-16-4-0).

Previously, the Royals defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions in overtime on Tuesday, February 3rd, 3-2, after they swept the Greensboro Gargoyles in a two-game home series with a 5-2 win on Friday, January 30th and 2-1 victory on Saturday, January 31st.

At home, the Royals have won 13 of their last 16 games with a point in 14 of the 16 games (13-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won one of their last 10 games (1-8-1), with two wins over their last 13 road affairs (2-9-2) and seven wins in their 19 road games overall (7-9-3).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (22) and points (28).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Gargoyles:

Greensboro has opened their regular season at 10-23-5-1 for 26 points and enter the series having lost four-straight, including two against Reading. The Gargoyles have two wins over their last nine games which includes a win against Reading on January 17th, 4-1, in five contests against the Royals in the nine-game span.

ECHL affiliates to the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) and Chicago Wolves (AHL), Greensboro is led by first-year head coach in Greensboro, 5th in the ECHL overall Scott Burt who brings over 13 years of coaching experience to the Gargoyles. He spent the past four seasons as Head Coach and General Manager of the Rapid City Rush, earning 130 career coaching wins. Additionally, Burt played in 13 ECHL seasons, totaling 356 points (149g, 207a) with 1,067 penalty minutes in 586 ECHL games in stints with the Toledo Storm, Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and Alaska Aces. Burt is a three-time Kelly Cup Champion, winning with Idaho in 2004 and 2007 and with Alaska in 2011.

On the Greensboro coaching staff is former Royals Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley. During Binkley's tenure as the team's head coach, the Royals compiled a record of 46-44-15 in regular season games, which includes his 13-16-3 record as interim head coach during the 2023-24 season, which he assumed on January 29th, 2024. Under Binkley, the Royals qualified for the playoffs in his lone full season at the helm.

All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







