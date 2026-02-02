Preview: Royals vs. Lions, February 3rd- Game 43/72

February 2, 2026

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (22-16-4-0, 48 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, play a stand-alone home game against the Trois-Rivières Lions (17-19-0-3, 37 points) on Tuesday, February 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 43 of the regular season having each of their last three games with a point earned in eight of their 13 games played to open 2026 (6-5-2). The Royals have also earned a point in 13 of their last 19 games (11-6-2-0) and 26 of their 42 games this season (22-16-4-0).

Previously, the Royals swept the Greensboro Gargoyles in a two-game home series with a 5-2 win on Friday, January 30th and 2-1 victory on Saturday, January 31st.

At home, the Royals have won 12 of their last 15 games with a point in 13 of the 15 games (12-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won one of their last 10 games (1-8-1), with two wins over their last 13 road affairs (2-9-2) and seven wins in their 19 road games overall (7-9-3).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (22) and points (27).

Scouting the Lions:

Trois-Rivières has opened their regular season at 17-19-0-3 for 37 points Previously, the Lions split a two-game road series at Norfolk for one win over their last five games (1-4-0-0) and four wins over their last 10 games played (4-6-0-0).

Since sweeping the Royals in a three-game home series over the Nov. 28-30 weekend, the Lions have hoisted a 7-14-0-1 record.

ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadians (NHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL), Trois-Rivières is led by third-year head coach Ron Choules (93-68-19). 2024-25 Trois-Rivières leading scorer Anthony Beauregard (25-42-67 in 67 GP) ties for first on the Lions in assists (18) with Charles Martin who leads the team in points (27).

-

