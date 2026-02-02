Parker Gahagen Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Worcester Railers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 26-Feb. 1. It is the seventh time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which is tied for the fourth most in ECHL history.
Gahagen went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951 in two appearances against Wheeling last week.
The 32-year-old made 24 saves in a 6-3 win on Friday and stopped all 34 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory on Sunday.
Under contract to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, Gahagen is 11-3-2 in 17 appearances with the Railers this season while ranking seventh in the ECHL with a 2.20 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. He has also appeared in seven AHL games this season with the Islanders.
A native of Buffalo, New York, Gahagen has seen action in 141 career ECHL games with Worcester, Reading, Jacksonville, Florida, Utah and Newfoundland, posting an overall record of 83-38-10 with 12 shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. In 59 career AHL appearances with Bridgeport, Lehigh Valley, Milwaukee, Colorado, Toronto and San Jose, he is 26-21-6 with one shutout, a 2.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.
Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.
ECHL Stories from February 2, 2026
- Icemen Acquire Experienced Forward Lincoln Griffin; Costantini Recalled - Jacksonville Icemen
- Cyclones Acquire Defenseman John Spetz Via Trade with Jacksonville - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Worcester's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Parker Gahagen Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Worcester Railers HC
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 2, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Heats up for Home Trio & Pink Ice Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Preview: Royals vs. Lions, February 3rd- Game 43/72 - Reading Royals
- McKay Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Bloomington Bison
- Bloomington's McKay Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reading Jr. Royals Combine for 9-3 Combined Record, Squirt a National Team Improves Undefeated Season to 21-0 - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 15: February 2, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Parker Gahagen Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- Railers Sweep Weekend against Nailers in 1-0 Shutout Victory
- Nailers Need Bigger Boat in 3-2 Sharks Overtime Win
- Railers Hammer Nailers in 6-3 Victory to Open Weekend
- Forward Nikita Susuyev Assigned to Worcester from Springfield Thunderbirds