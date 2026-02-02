Parker Gahagen Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Worcester Railers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 26-Feb. 1. It is the seventh time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which is tied for the fourth most in ECHL history.

Gahagen went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951 in two appearances against Wheeling last week.

The 32-year-old made 24 saves in a 6-3 win on Friday and stopped all 34 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

Under contract to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, Gahagen is 11-3-2 in 17 appearances with the Railers this season while ranking seventh in the ECHL with a 2.20 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. He has also appeared in seven AHL games this season with the Islanders.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Gahagen has seen action in 141 career ECHL games with Worcester, Reading, Jacksonville, Florida, Utah and Newfoundland, posting an overall record of 83-38-10 with 12 shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. In 59 career AHL appearances with Bridgeport, Lehigh Valley, Milwaukee, Colorado, Toronto and San Jose, he is 26-21-6 with one shutout, a 2.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.







