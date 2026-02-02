Icemen Acquire Experienced Forward Lincoln Griffin; Costantini Recalled

Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired forward Lincoln Griffin from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for defenseman John Spetz. In a separate transaction, Rochester (AHL) has recalled forward Matteo Costantini from Jacksonville

Griffin, 29, joins the Icemen after logging 16 points (7g, 9a) in 39 games played this season with the Cyclones. Last season with Cincinnati, the 5-11, 185-pound forward posted a 52-point campaign with a career-high 25 goals. In total, Griffin has recorded 188 points (87g, 101a) in 273 career ECHL games in time spent with Cincinnati, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Worcester Railers. In 2023, Griffin was selected as an ECHL All-Star and won the ECHL All-Star Fastest Skater competition with a time of 12.90-seconds. Prior to his professional career, the Walpole, Massachusetts resident won two Hockey East titles during his four collegiate seasons at Northeastern University.

Spetz is currently in his rookie season and heads to Cincinnati after posting seven points (1g, 6a) in 33 appearances with the Icemen.

Constantini earns the call-up to AHL Rochester having posted 27 points (10g, 17a) in 31 games in Jacksonville. Costantini is under an AHL contract with Rochester this season.

The Icemen are back in action on Tuesday morning against Savannah at 10:30 a.m. for their second school day game of the season.

