Walleye on Track to Reach 100th Consecutive Sellout on February 6

Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye celebrated their 99th consecutive sold-out game at the Huntington Center last weekend, putting them on track to reach 100 straight sellouts on Friday, February 6.

"We cannot thank our fans, players, partners, and staff enough for helping us achieve this impressive milestone," said Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye Executive Vice President and General Manager. "This record further demonstrates the passion and loyalty to our team, as well as the high-caliber sports entertainment we are able to offer here in Toledo."

The Walleye's current streak is the longest in franchise and Toledo hockey history. The ECHL record for consecutive sellouts is 140, set by the Colorado Eagles (now with the AHL) between 2011 and 2015.

Tickets for Friday are still available but limited. Fans are encouraged to buy now if they want to be a part of this historical event. To recognize the milestone, the Walleye will be giving away a commemorative poster and special prizes to a few lucky fans.

Tickets and more information are available at toledowalleye.com.







ECHL Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.