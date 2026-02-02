K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Heats up for Home Trio & Pink Ice Saturday

Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo took points in 8 of its last 11 to close January, preps for 3 home games this week and its annual Pink Ice Game Saturday.

OVERALL RECORD: 17-17-2-3

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-1

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (17-17-2-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, prepare for three home games this week. First up is the Cincinnati Cyclones (18-18-3-0) on a Winning Wednesday and 269 Night ($2 beers, $6 wing baskets, & $9 tickets) at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 4. Then the Wings host the Bloomington Bison (21-16-2-2) for a $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.), presented by Bud Light, and again at 7 p.m. EST Saturday, February 7, for the 25th annual Pink Ice Game, presented by Bronson.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-0-1 (1-5, 3-2, 3-4 F/SO)

First, the K-Wings hosted the Toledo Walleye for Motley Zoo Night on Friday. Quinn Preston took advantage of a power-play opportunity, charting Kalamazoo's lone goal in the second period. Unfortunately, the K-Wings could not overcome the Walleye's hot start as they found the net three consecutive times to start the game, and won 5-1.

Saturday, the K-Wings got their revenge against the Walleye at Huntington Center, winning 3-2 in an electrifying game that came down to the wire. Nolan Walker carried Kalamazoo's scoring, recording his first career hat trick. The defense held solid, stymying Toledo's late rally attempt as they posted a +9 shot advantage in the final two periods. Jonathan Lemieux (5-5-1-3) had one of his best games between the pipes of his young career, making crucial saves down the stretch and turning aside 33 of 35 shots (.943 SV%).

Finally, the K-Wings were edged in a shootout versus the Bloomington Bison on Sunday at Wings Event Center. The Bison held a 2-goal advantage until the 10:31 mark of the third period, when Nolan Walker and Zach Okabe erupted for two late goals to tie the game and send the contest to overtime. Josh Bloom and Colin Bilek both charted assists on the comeback goals. After a scoreless overtime period, Bloomington unfortunately scored the only goal of the shootout, winning 4-3.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play three games at Wings Event Center this week.

Wednesday, Feb. 4: Next up, 269 Night is back at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 4, at Wings Event Center! It's a party all about the 269 as the K-Wings host the Cyclones with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and $9 tickets (*Tickets $9 if purchased at Box Office & $11 if purchased Gameday).

Friday, Feb. 6: Kick off the weekend with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, as the K-Wings face the Bloomington Bison on Friday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.- it's the best value in hockey and the perfect way to start your weekend in Kalamazoo!

Saturday, Feb. 7: It's time for the 25th annual Pink Ice game, presented by Bronson, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 7, at Wings Event Center - a beloved Kalamazoo tradition! Whether you're honoring Breast Cancer survivors or making it a Valentine's celebration to remember, Pink Ice promises a night full of meaning and memories. Join us for a special pregame ceremony and puck drop as we celebrate the strength and resilience of survivors. Plus, all fans will receive LED Batons to light up the arena in Pink!

NEXT WEEK!

Kalamazoo hits the road for a three-game series in Iowa.

FEBRUARY AT WINGS EVENT CENTER!

The K-Wings play two more games at Wings Event Center.

Friday, Feb. 20: Start your weekend with a win at $3 Friday as the K-Wings take on the Indy Fuel on Friday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.- the perfect combo of hockey action and unbeatable deals!

Saturday, Feb. 21: Grab your robes and wands- Wizards, Wands & Wings Night is back at Wings Event Center, presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan! Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo. Get swept into a spellbinding night of hockey magic, complete with wizard-themed fun and fanfare. Stick around postgame for our Specialty Jersey Auction, with proceeds supporting BBBS Southwest Michigan. Whether you're Gryffin-scoring or Slyther-winning, this night is pure wizarding wonder on ice!

RESULTS

Friday, Jan. 30 - Toledo vs. Kalamazoo (L, 5-1), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (16-17-2-2) were stymied on Motley Zoo Night versus the Toledo Walleye (24-8-3-3), falling 5-1 on Friday at Wings Event Center. Unfortunately, Toledo erupted for three consecutive goals, as the Walleye scored two in the first at the 11:08 and 17:19 marks, and then tacked on another 5:12 into the third period. Quinn Preston (12) answered on the power play with a tipped shot goal at the 5:12 mark of the third frame. On the play, Zach Okabe (18) sent a left dot pass to Jayden Lee (13), who launched a bomb from just inside the blue line, finding Preston's stick to spoil the shutout. The Walleye then scored two more goals, one even strength at the 4:21 mark and an empty-netter at the 18:52 mark. Ty Young (7-3-0-0) turned aside 33 of 37 shots in the contest. The K-Wings also went 1-for-3 on the power play and took no penalties in the contest.

Saturday, Jan. 31 - Kalamazoo vs. Toledo (W, 3-2), Huntington Center, Toledo, OH | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (17-17-2-2) rode a Nolan Walker hat trick and lauded defensive play to beat the Toledo Walleye (24-9-3-3) in a thrilling 3-2 Victory on Saturday at Huntington Center. Walker (8) ignited the scoring for Kalamazoo, sniping his first goal of the night just inside the left post at the 13:36 mark of the first period. Kalamazoo then cashed in on the power play at the 17:15 mark of the first, as Walker (9) tipped in his second goal of the night. The Walleye responded in the second period with a goal at the 9:39 mark, narrowing the lead to one. Following a scoreless initial 15 minutes of the third period, Walker (10) was launched all alone down the center of the ice for a breakaway game-winning goal. The forward dangled the puck and fired a five-hole bullet on the rush at the 15:46 mark. Unfortunately, Toledo responded with an extra-attacker goal of their own at the 18:13 mark, but did not find the net again. Jonathan Lemieux (5-5-1-2) turned in one of his best performances this year, and Kalamazoo went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, 1-for-5 on the power play and Toledo took the shot total 35 to 26.

Sunday, Feb. 1 - Toledo vs. Kalamazoo (L, 4-3 F/SO), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (17-17-2-3) overcame a two-goal deficit versus the Bloomington Bison (21-16-2-2) to force overtime, but fell in the shootout on Sunday at Wings Event Center, 4-3. Nolan Walker (11) continued his hot streak with a top-shelf power-play snipe, bringing the score to 3-2, drawing the K-Wings to within one at the 10:31 mark of the third period. Zach Okabe (10) then tied the game at three with a bullet from the bottom of the left circle at the 18:42 mark. Bloomington took the early momentum, scoring the first two goals of the contest, one at the 12:36 mark of the first period and another at the 2:11 mark of the second period. However, Ryan Cox (9) responded with a putback goal at the 16:23 mark. Unfortunately, the Bison quickly struck again on the power play, regaining a 2-goal lead at the 19:45 mark. Bloomington went on to score the only goal of the shootout. Jonathan Lemieux (5-5-1-3) remained stout, turning aside 26 of 29 shots. The K-Wings went 1-for-4 on the power play, 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and took the shot advantage, 36-30.

ON THE MOVE

There were no transactions last week.

FAST FACTS

Nolan Walker scored his first professional hat trick on Saturday against Toledo

The K-Wings lead the ECHL in wins (5) and points earned (12) when trailing after two periods of play (5-14-1-1)

Kalamazoo is ranked No. 4 in the ECHL for road power play percentage (23.3%)

TEAM TRENDS

15-5-2-3 in one-goal games

8-0-1-2 when leading after two periods

9-1-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal on the road

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 31 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 12 - Quinn Preston

ASSISTS: 19 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Quinn Preston

ROOKIE GOALS: 11 - *Hunter Strand

ROOKIE ASSISTS: 18 - *Davis Pennington

PIMS: 61 - Kishaun Gervais

PP GOALS: 5 - Quinn Preston

PP ASSISTS: 8 - David Keefer

SH GOALS: 2 - *Hunter Strand

GW GOALS: 5 - Andre Ghantous

SHOTS: 95 - Quinn Preston

WINS: 7 - Ty Young

GAA: 2.71 - Ty Young

SAVE %: .913 - Ty Young

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/12 (25.0 %)

This Season - 25/126 (19.8 %) | (No. 10 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 5/6 (83.3%)

This Season - 85/108 (78.7%)| No. 24 (ECHL)







