K-Wings Dominate in Heartland, Notch 7 in Emphatic Win

Published on February 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (19-18-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, exploded for a season-high seven goals, thumping the Iowa Heartlanders (13-28-2-2) on Wednesday at Xtream Arena, 7-3.

The K-Wings rode three-point performances from Colin Bilek (1g-2a), Josh Bloom (1g-2a) and Robby Drazner (1g-2a). Evan Dougherty (1g, 1a) enjoyed his first multi-point performance (1g, 1a) of 2025-26, and Jayden Lee (1g, 1a) also recorded multiple points in the win.

Lee (5) started the scoring for Kalamazoo with a blue line bomb that found the back of the net at the 6:16 mark. On the play, Bilek (9) found Bloom (5) near the right circle, who passed the puck down the right sideboards to Lee for the blue line bomb.

Andre Ghantous (11) continued the momentum by deflecting a shot in, bringing the lead to two at the 12:34 mark. On the goal, David Keefer (12) back-handed a right-circle pass to a firing Powell Connor (3) at the blue line, whose shot found the stick of Ghantous in the slot.

Bilek then struck on the power play, marking the K-Wings' seventh-straight game with a power play strike at the 18:03 mark. On the power play, Zach Okabe (23) skated the puck around the left circle, finding Nolan Walker (19) skating towards the right dot. Walker then crossed to Bilek for the snipe, capping a three-goal first period for the K-Wings.

Iowa tacked its first goal of the night at the 1:18 mark of the second period on the power play..

Ryan Cox (10) responded by popping in a net-front short-handed goal, increasing the lead back to three at the 5:20 mark. On the shorty, Drazner (6) started the rush, sending the puck to Bloom (6) in the offensive zone. Bloom attacked the right flank of the netminder before going behind the back to Cox, who did the rest.

Dougherty (1) then charted his first goal of the year, as he collected a rebound off the goaltender's pads and dotted it into the net at the 13:56 mark. On the setup, Drazner (7) fired a bomb from just inside the blue line that ricocheted off the netminder, off Spencer Kennedy's (4) stick, then finally to Dougherty for the goal.

Bloom (3) then notched his third point of the night and the 50th of his ECHL career, slipping behind the Iowa defense at the 15:01 mark. On the goal, Kylor Wall (4) recovered a loose puck and passed to Bloom at the defensive zone blue line, who started the rush. Bilek (10) then flipped the puck into the slot for a charging Bloom.

The Heartlanders added a goal at the 19:00 mark of the second to bring the score to 6-2.

Drazner (2) continued his impressive night in the third, booming a blue line blast into the back of the net at the 8:49 mark. On the play, Dougherty (3) won a right circle faceoff that found Lee (15). Lee then passed to Drazner, who sent the rocket from just inside the blue line.

Iowa responded with a goal at the 13:29 mark, finalizing a 7-3 score.

Jonathan Lemieux (6-5-1-3) continued his fantastic play between the pipes, making 34 saves in the contest. The K-Wings went 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, including a short-handed goal.

Next up, the K-Wings run it back against the Heartlanders (12-28-2-2) at 8 p.m. EST on Friday, February 13, at Xtream Arena.

Kalamazoo returns home for a $3 Friday as the K-Wings take on the Indy Fuel on Friday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.- the perfect combo of hockey action and unbeatable deals!







ECHL Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.