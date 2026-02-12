Iowa Starts Homestand with Defeat vs. Wings

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders received goals from Anthony Firriolo, Ryan McGuire and Mike Koster in a 7-3 defeat to the Kalamazoo Wings Wednesday at Xtream Arena.

Jayden Lee, Andre Ghantous and Colin Bilek gave the Wings a 3-0 lead in the first period. Firriolo cut Iowa's deficit to 3-1 at 1:18 of the second, ripping a shot from the left faceoff dot past Jonathan Lemieux's blocker on the power play. Kalamazoo added three more goals from Ryan Cox, Evan Dougherty and Josh Bloom before McGuire found the back of the net with one minute to go in the period, sending the Heartlanders to the locker room trailing 6-2.

Robby Drazner added another for the Wings at 8:49 of the third period to give Kalamazoo a 7-2 lead. Koster tallied the final goal of the night in his first game back with the Heartlanders.

