Fuel Fall 2-1 to Wheeling on Wednesday Night
Published on February 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. After scoring the game's first goal early in the first period, the Fuel ultimately fell 2-1 to the Nailers in regulation.
1ST PERIOD
Indy's Sahil Panwar took the game's first penalty at 5:45. He sat for interference. Despite being on the penalty kill, Tyler Paquette scored shorthanded for the Fuel at 8:00 to make it 1-0.
The rest of the period remained even between the two teams, ending 7-7 in shots in the first frame.
2ND PERIOD
At 1:19, Jadon Joseph took a slashing penalty which put the Fuel on the penalty kill again. They were able to kill it off.
Wheeling's Max Graham took a tripping penalty at 6:25. This gave the Fuel their first power play of the game but they could not score.
Graham took another penalty at 17:05 for roughing, but the Nailers killed it off.
At 19:31, Matthew Quercia took an interference penalty that would carry over into the third period as no one scored before time expired.
The Nailers were outshooting the Fuel, 17-15 at the end of the second period.
3RD PERIOD
Wheeling killed off that penalty quickly before Indy took possession of the puck and held a lot of the momentum.
At 6:35, Indy's Nick Grima took a slashing penalty which put the Fuel on the penalty kill. Less than a minute later, Quercia also took a slashing penalty. Both penalties were killed off.
Indy's Michael Marchesan took a cross checking penalty at 12:17 which led to a game-tying goal from Wheeling Connor Lockhart on the power play.
The Fuel went back to the power play with 1:56 to go after a delayed slashing penalty on Wheeling's Zach Urdahl. That lasted three seconds as Jesse Tucker took a hooking penalty off the next faceoff.
Lockhart scored his second goal of the game to give Wheeling the 2-1 lead at 19:22.
Indy pulled Mitchell Weeks from the net with about thirty seconds to go in regulation but the Fuel could not score in time.
Wheeling outshot the Fuel, 29-22 to close out the game.
ECHL Stories from February 12, 2026
- Fuel Fall 2-1 to Wheeling on Wednesday Night - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Dominate in Heartland, Notch 7 in Emphatic Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa Starts Homestand with Defeat vs. Wings - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.