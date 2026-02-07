Heartlanders Stay Close Through 40, Komets Pull Away in 3rd
Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 7-2, Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Iowa trailed 2-1 through 40 minutes, but Anthony Petruzzelli and Austin Magera scored twice in the third and Fort Wayne tallied five times in the third. With Iowa trailing, 6-1, Jonny Sorenson answered with his eighth of the season with 5:42 to go to make it 6-2. Magera slotted in his second of the game two minutes later to complete the scoring.
Iowa trailed 2-0 halfway through the game off Fort Wayne goals from Trevor Janicke and William Dufour. With 2:50 left in the second, Luke Mobley got on the board with his second of the campaign. All three forwards - Mobley, Yuki Miura and Max Patterson factored. Patterson won a puck battle at the right post, fed to the left goal line for Miura and Miura passed it quickly for Mobley to shovel it in.
Riley Mercer made 23 saves (5 GA) in defeat. Dante Giannuzzi blocked eight shots (2 GA) in relief.
Samuel Jonsson blocked 18 shots for the win.
Iowa wraps up three straight on the road at Indy Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.
Iowa is next at home to start a seven-game homestand Wed., Feb. 11 vs. Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m. The Heartlanders are home for Hockey For All Night, presented by Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity, featuring specialty jerseys against Kalamazoo on Fri., Feb. 13 at 7:00 p.m. The Heartlanders complete the weekend with ARTLanders, pres. by iHeartMedia, on Sat., Feb. 14 at 6:00 p.m. against Kalamazoo.
