Heartlanders Fall in Shootout to Fuel, 3-2
Published on January 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders extended their season-long points streak to four games, but dropped to the Indy Fuel in a shootout, 3-2, Saturday at Xtream Arena. Eric Martin tied the game six minutes into the third and then scored the lone goal of the skills competition on Indy's second attempt. Mitchell Weeks turned aside 23 shots for the Fuel, while William Rousseau made 32 saves for Iowa in defeat.
Thomas Stewart and Matthew Sop scored for Iowa.
Brett Moravec found the back of the net at 10:06 of the first period to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead. The Heartlanders answered early in the second; Stewart scored 29 seconds into the middle period to tie the game at one. Sop put Iowa in front, 2-1, with a power-play goal at 3:35 of the third. The Fuel responded three minutes later on Martin's tally to force overtime.
The Heartlanders are home for Video Game Day Sunday at 3:00 p.m. to finish up the homestand. Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games.
