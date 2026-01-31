Blades Seek Redemption in Series Finale against Gladiators

Florida Everblades in their "Las Tortugas" jerseys

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will conclude their three-game set tonight at Hertz Arena with the top spot in the South Division standings on the line. Atlanta has taken four of a possible four points to open the series, skating to a 2-0 shutout victory Wednesday before earning a 5-4 overtime win last night to move within one point of the Everblades heading into the finale.

Friday night, Florida jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a pair of first-period goals, marking the first time this season the Blades have scored against the Gladiators after being blanked 2-0 in each of the first two meetings. Unfortunately, Florida's strong start would not hold, as Atlanta responded with three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 advantage heading into the final frame.

Anthony Romano continued his explosive offensive campaign with a pair of third-period goals to restore Florida's lead, tying him for the team lead with 16 goals alongside Craig Needham, who also found the back of the net Friday night. The outburst marked the fourth multi-goal performance of the season for the Everblades All-Star and his second three-point game over his last four contests.

Once again, Atlanta answered back, as Chad Nychuk scored with 1:48 remaining in regulation for his second goal of the night with the extra attacker, forcing the game into overtime. Isak Walther ended the contest just 52 seconds into the extra session to secure the critical extra point for the Gladiators.

Friday marked the first time this season Florida has been defeated when scoring at least four goals in a game, while it was just the fifth time Atlanta has surrendered four or more goals in a contest.

The Gladiators enter action riding a 6-0-1 stretch over their last seven games, while the Everblades are 2-3-2 during that span.

The series concludes tonight at Hertz Arena with a 7:00 p.m. ET opening faceoff for Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by the Latinos 239 Foundation.

