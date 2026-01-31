Netminder Seth Eisele Recalled by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that goaltender Seth Eisele has been recalled by Hershey.

Eisele is 9-3-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and two shutouts this season with South Carolina. The 27-year-old has won each of his last three starts, including saving 29 of 30 shots on Friday evening in the Stingrays 4-1 victory over Jacksonville.

A native of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, Eisele is 28-13-2 with a 2.31 goals-against average, a.916 save percentage and five shutouts in his ECHL career.

The 6-foot-5, 201 pound backstop was recalled once by Hershey this season on November 26, 2025 but did not appear for the Bears. Eisele made his American Hockey League debut last season on April 19, 2025 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Stingrays return to action tonight against the Jacksonville Icemen in Jacksonville, Florida. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 7th, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 6:05 p.m.







