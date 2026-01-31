ECHL Transactions - January 31
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 31, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Daniel Amesbury, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Grant Loven, F Placed on Reserve
Allen:
Add Quinn Warmuth, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Costantini, D Placed on Reserve
Add Michael Greco, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Decker, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Braidan Simmons-Fisher, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Timofey Spitserov, F Placed on Reserve
Add David Tendeck, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Marco Costantini, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Troy Murray, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Atlanta:
Add Connor Galloway, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Yoder, D Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Eddie Matsushima, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tanner Schachle, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Kyle Neuber, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Matt Murphy, D Placed on Reserve
Add Alex Murray, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Greensboro:
Add Dalton Skelly, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Biro, F Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add Pierce Charleson, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Isaiah Saville, G Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Mitch Wahl, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Nick Portz, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Jeremie Bucheler, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Owen Robinson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Iowa:
Add Jack Robilotti, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Cameron Supryka, D Activated from Reserve
Delete John Spetz, D Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Thomas Farrell, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Hudson Wilson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Luke LaMaster, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jimmy Glynn, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Michael Underwood, D Activated from Reserve
Add Liam Gorman, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Alex DiPaolo, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Jack Jaunich, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brody Crane, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Garrett Klotz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cameron Buhl, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kyle Haskins, F Placed on Reserve
Add Noah Stock, G Added as EBUG
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Delete Ryan McAllister, F Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers
Add Connor Gregga, F Activated from Reserve
Add Evan Cormier, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers
South Carolina:
Delete Seth Eisele, G Recalled by Hershey
Add Ryan Lemire, G Added as EBUG
Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Scott Docherty, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Dylan Moulton, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve
Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Add Reid Jacobson, G Added as EBUG
Delete Dylan Wells, G Recalled by Tucson
Wheeling:
Delete Connor Lockhart, F Placed on Reserve
Add Mike Posma, F Activated from Reserve
