ECHL Transactions - January 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 31, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Daniel Amesbury, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Grant Loven, F Placed on Reserve

Allen:

Add Quinn Warmuth, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Costantini, D Placed on Reserve

Add Michael Greco, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Decker, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Braidan Simmons-Fisher, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Timofey Spitserov, F Placed on Reserve

Add David Tendeck, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Marco Costantini, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Troy Murray, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Atlanta:

Add Connor Galloway, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Yoder, D Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Eddie Matsushima, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tanner Schachle, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Kyle Neuber, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Matt Murphy, D Placed on Reserve

Add Alex Murray, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Greensboro:

Add Dalton Skelly, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Biro, F Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add Pierce Charleson, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Isaiah Saville, G Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Mitch Wahl, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Nick Portz, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Jeremie Bucheler, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Owen Robinson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Iowa:

Add Jack Robilotti, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Cameron Supryka, D Activated from Reserve

Delete John Spetz, D Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Thomas Farrell, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Hudson Wilson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Luke LaMaster, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jimmy Glynn, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Michael Underwood, D Activated from Reserve

Add Liam Gorman, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Alex DiPaolo, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Jack Jaunich, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brody Crane, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cameron Buhl, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kyle Haskins, F Placed on Reserve

Add Noah Stock, G Added as EBUG

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Delete Ryan McAllister, F Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers

Add Connor Gregga, F Activated from Reserve

Add Evan Cormier, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers

South Carolina:

Delete Seth Eisele, G Recalled by Hershey

Add Ryan Lemire, G Added as EBUG

Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Scott Docherty, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Dylan Moulton, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve

Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Add Reid Jacobson, G Added as EBUG

Delete Dylan Wells, G Recalled by Tucson

Wheeling:

Delete Connor Lockhart, F Placed on Reserve

Add Mike Posma, F Activated from Reserve







