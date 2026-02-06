Yaniv Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Sign Sam Dabrowski to SPC

Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Yaniv Perets has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley. Additionally, forward Sam Dabrowski has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Perets, 25, has registered an 8-6-1 record, 3.48 goals-against average and .896 save-percentage in 16 starts with the Royals during the 2025-26 season. This is the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native's seventh loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley this season, after he made his second of two starts for Phantoms following his fifth recall on Saturday, January 17th, where he stopped 17 of 20 shots faced in a 4-1 loss to the Syracuse Crunch.

Perets made his Phantoms debut following his first recall on Thursday, October 30th, stopping 26 of 29 shots faced in a Lehigh Valley 4-3 overtime win at Hartford on Saturday, November 1st. Prior to his first recall, Perets opened his third professional season with Reading, going 1-0-1 in two starts with a 6.28 goals-against average and .814 save-percentage.

Across 77 ECHL career games, the 6'1", 181-pound, left-handed catching netminder has posted a 38-29-5 record, 2.95 GAA, .902 SV% and five shutouts between Norfolk (2023-24), Bloomington (2024-25) and Reading. In seven AHL career games, four of which with the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, Perets is 2-4-1 with a 3.64 GAA and .857 SV%. Additionally, Perets has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, both in relief, stopping seven of eight NHL career shots faced.

Prior to his pro career, Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023. The two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year broke the NCAA D-1 Record for goals-against average as a freshman (1.17 GAA).

Dabrowski, 27, is in his third professional season with 16 points (7g-9a) and 41 penalty minutes across 25 games on the 2025-26 campaign, all in the Southern Professional Hockey League between the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Fayetteville Marksmen. The Onalaska, Wisconsin native has totaled of 51 points (21g-30a) and 118 PIMs in 105 SPHL career games between Pensacola, Knoxville and Fayetteville.

Prior to opening his pro career in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) with Danbury in 2023-24, where he registered 13 points (7g-6a) in 12 FPHL career games, the 6'4", 203-pound, right-shot forward logged 33 points (17g-16a) and 44 PIMs across 80 NCAA D-III career games at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota (2019-2023) where he also played football and competed in Track & Field.







ECHL Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.