Devlin Registers First Multi-Goal Game, Royals Take Middle Match in Greensboro, 5-2
Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (24-17-4-0, 52 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles (11-24-5-1, 28 PTS), 5-2, at First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, February 6th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (12-11-3-0) earned the win in goal with 27 saves on 29 shots faced while Gargoyles' netminder Ruslan Khazheyev (6-13-3-0) suffered the loss in goal with 22 saves on 26 shots faced.
After Greensboro scored the game's opening goal with 1.3 seconds remaining in the first period on a blue-line shot by Dalton Skelly (2), the Royals posted a three goal middle frame with an equalizer by Austin Saint (3) at 2:23 before Liam Devlin (4 & 5) scored twice at 5:09 and 15:18 for a Reading two-goal lead after 40 minutes, 3-1.
Alec Butcher (10) extended the Royals lead to three 9:10 into the final frame and was restored to three goals on a Miles Gendron (1) empty net goal at 18:03 following a Logan Nelson (10) goal for Greensboro at 15:29.
The win was Reading's fifth in their last six games and second over their last 12 road affairs (2-9-1).
The Royals conclude a three-game road series against Greensboro on Saturday, February 7th.
The Royals return home from a seven-game road stretch on Friday, February 27th to open a two-game home set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, February. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.
