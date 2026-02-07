Oilers Lose Lead, Game to Mavericks in Final Three Minutes

Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 3-2 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday night.

Tyler Poulsen got the Oilers off to a great start, scoring just 50 seconds into the action via a long-distance feed from Jeremie Biakabutuka. The goal was the fourth straight Oilers goal to come from Poulsen's blade.

Tyrell Goulbourne extended the Oilers lead with another early frame goal, slamming home a behind-the-net feed from Lukas Jirousek just 1:12 into the second frame. Jack Randl's cut the Tulsa's lead to 2-1, beating Tomas Suchanek with his 17th of the season with 2:41 left in the middle frame.

The third period was scoreless until Jackson Berezowski scored with 3:05 remaining in the game. Jackson Jutting finished the Oilers' night just eight seconds later, sealing a 3-2 Kansas City victory.

The Oilers return to Tulsa with a chance to flip their February fortunes with a three-in-three against the Allen Americans. The series starts Friday, Feb. 13 with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at the BOK Center.

