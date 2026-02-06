Everblades Visit Savannah to Open Two-Game Set

Florida Everblades forward Oliver Chau

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Florida Everblades open a two-game road series against the Savannah Ghost Pirates tonight at 7 p.m. at Enmarket Arena.

Following Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Gladiators, the Blades now sit second in the South Division, one point behind Atlanta. Reid Duke netted the lone goal for Florida, with Jett Jones and Zach Berzolla picking up assists on the play. The Savannah Ghost Pirates currently hold fourth place in the South after a 5-3 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday night.

Anthony Romano leads the Blades in scoring with 40 points (17G, 23A), including 15 points over his last 10 games. Craig Needham follows with 28 points (17G, 11A). On the blueline, Berzolla paces the defense with 21 points (2G, 19A), while Gianfranco Cassaro sits just behind him with 20 points (7G, 13A).

Nicholas Zabaneh leads Savannah's offense with 33 points (17G, 16A), followed closely by Bryce Brodzinski with 32 points (10G, 22A). On the back end, Dennis Cesana has contributed 25 points (4G, 21A) from the blueline this season.

While both teams boast identical 86% penalty-kill rates, Florida has successfully killed 111 of 129 shorthanded situations, while Savannah has gone 116-for-134. On the power play, the Everblades hold the edge at 17.9%, converting 24 times on 134 opportunities, compared to Savannah's 16.2% efficiency with 22 goals on 136 chances.

Florida has scored 139 goals this season while allowing 110, compared to Savannah's 133 goals for and 110 goals against. The Blades' slight edge in offensive production will be a key separator in the matchup, giving them a stronger goal differential and more consistent scoring depth throughout the lineup. That advantage has shown up in the season series, where Florida holds a 4-1 record against the Ghost Pirates.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Enmarket Arena, where the Blades will continue their road trip with another 7 p.m. matchup tomorrow before returning home to The Swamp next Wednesday.

