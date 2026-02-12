Logan Nijhoff Heads to Europe

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced Thursday that forward Logan Nijhoff has chosen to continue his professional career in Europe.

A native of Comox, British Columbia, and a former captain of the WHL's Regina Pats, Nijhoff joined the Lions organization on August 5, 2024.

The left-shot forward enjoyed the most productive professional season of his career, recording 25 goals and 24 assists for a total of 49 points in 58 regular-season games.

Nijhoff also played a key role in the Lions' Kelly Cup championship run last spring, tallying 12 points during the playoffs. His strong performances earned him an eight-game professional tryout with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League last season.

This year, at 24 years old, Nijhoff has collected 7 points in 16 games prior to making this decision.

The Trois-Rivières Lions would like to thank Logan Nijhoff for his dedication, work ethic, and commitment to the organization, and wish him the very best in this new European chapter of his career.







