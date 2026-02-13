Bison Sign Defenseman Ivan Chukarov

February 12, 2026

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations, Phillip Barski announced today that the team has signed defenseman Ivan Chukarov to a standard player contract.

Chukarov, 30, began the season with the EIHL's Coventry Blaze and notched nine points (2g-7a) in 23 games played.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound blueliner was selected with the 182nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

Prior to his stint with Coventry, the Des Plaines, Illinois native spent parts of six seasons in the ECHL with Jacksonville, Adirondack and Worcester and amassed 93 points (18g-75a) in 286 career games with a +20 rating. Additionally, Chukarov has appeared in one American Hockey League game with the Utica Comets.

He played four seasons at UMass, totaling 128 NCAA Division-I games played, and spent his Junior career with the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness, with whom he won a Robertson Cup Championship and recorded 55 points (16g-39a) in 99 games with a plus 39 rating.

