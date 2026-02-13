Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens to the Syracuse Crunch, Crunch Recall Spencer Kersten

Published on February 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League from the Orlando Solar Bears. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled forward Spencer Kersten from loan to the Solar Bears.

Roelens, 23, has 18 points (11g-7a) in 33 games and leads the Solar Bears in penalty minutes with 63. The Roeselare, Belgium native has appeared in 49 games over two seasons with Orlando, scoring 21 points (12g-9a). The 6-foot-7, 217-pound forward has also skated 43 games over the same span with Syracuse, posting 10 points (6g-4a).

Roelens signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Lightning in February of 2024.

Kersten, 25, is 16th in ECHL scoring and leads the Solar Bears in goals (19). In 107 ECHL games, the Waterloo, Ontario native has 101 points (46g-55a). Kersten has also appeared in 13 AHL games over two seasons with Belleville and Syracuse posting one goal.

Kersten signed a one-year AHL contract with the Crunch prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.







